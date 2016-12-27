Sport 27 december

Europese voetbal uitslagen
|Primier League
|Stand
|Maandag :
Watford-Crystal Palace 1-1
Arsenal-West Bromwich Albion 1-0
Burnley-Middlesbrough 1-0
Chelsea-Bournemouth 3-0
Leicester City-Everton 0-2
Manchester United-Sunderland 3-1
Swansea City-West Ham United 1-4
Hull City-Manchester City 0-3
Dinsdag:
Liverpool-Stoke City
|1. Chelsea 18-46 pnt
2. Manchester City 18-39 pnt
3. Liverpool 17-37 pnt
4. Arsenal 18-37 pnt
5. Tottenham Hotspur 17-33 pnt
Josep Guardiola denkt dat het door het overvolle programma van Manchester City vrijwel onmogelijk is om Chelsea nog te achterhalen in de strijd om de Engelse landstitel. De nummer twee van de ranglijst won maandag op ‘Boxing Day’ met 0-3 bij Hull City, maar heeft na achttien competitiewedstrijden al een achterstand van zeven punten op koploper Chelsea.
NBA
|Gisteren
|Vandaag:
|Milwaukee Bucks 102 at Washington Wizards 107
Memphis Grizzlies102 at Orlando Magic 112
Charlotte Hornets 118 at Brooklyn Nets 120
Cleveland Cavaliers 90 at Detroit Pistons 106
Indiana Pacers 85 at Chicago Bulls 90
Dallas Mavericks 104 at New Orleans Pelicans 111
Phoenix Suns 115 at Houston Rockets 131
Atlanta Hawks90 at Minnesota Timberwolves 104
Toronto Raptors 95 at Portland Trail Blazers 91
Denver Nuggets 106 at LA Clippers 102
Philadelphia 76-ers 100 at Sacramento Kings 102
|Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics
Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat
HoustonRockets at Dallas Mavericks
Utah jazz at Los Angeles Lakers