Verdachte aanslag kerstmarkt Berlijn reisde via Lyon naar Milaan
december 27, 2016
Sport 27 december

Sport closeup detail

Europese voetbal  uitslagen 

 Primier League Stand
Maandag :

Watford-Crystal Palace 1-1

Arsenal-West Bromwich Albion 1-0

Burnley-Middlesbrough 1-0

Chelsea-Bournemouth 3-0

Leicester City-Everton 0-2

Manchester United-Sunderland 3-1

Swansea City-West Ham United 1-4

Hull City-Manchester City 0-3

 

Dinsdag:

Liverpool-Stoke City

 1. Chelsea 18-46 pnt

2. Manchester City 18-39 pnt

3. Liverpool 17-37 pnt

4. Arsenal 18-37 pnt

5. Tottenham  Hotspur 17-33 pnt

 

 

 

Josep Guardiola denkt dat het door het overvolle programma van Manchester City vrijwel onmogelijk is om Chelsea nog te achterhalen in de strijd om de Engelse landstitel. De nummer twee van de ranglijst won maandag op ‘Boxing Day’ met 0-3 bij Hull City, maar heeft na achttien competitiewedstrijden al een achterstand van zeven punten op koploper Chelsea.

 

NBA

Gisteren Vandaag:
Milwaukee Bucks 102 at Washington Wizards 107

Memphis Grizzlies102  at Orlando Magic 112          

Charlotte Hornets 118  at Brooklyn Nets 120         

Cleveland Cavaliers 90 at Detroit Pistons 106

Indiana Pacers 85 at Chicago Bulls 90

Dallas Mavericks 104 at New Orleans Pelicans 111

Phoenix Suns 115 at Houston Rockets 131

Atlanta Hawks90 at Minnesota Timberwolves 104

Toronto Raptors 95 at Portland Trail Blazers 91

Denver Nuggets 106 at LA Clippers 102

Philadelphia 76-ers  100 at Sacramento Kings 102

 Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder at  Miami Heat

HoustonRockets at Dallas Mavericks

Utah jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

 

 

