Sport 05 mei

SVB Topklasse:
|17de speelronde
|vrijdag:
Robinhood – Inter Moengo Tapoe om 20:00
Locatie: Franklin Essed Stadion
SBA Basketbal:
|Heren Hoofdklasse:
|Donderdag:
De Arend 69– De Schakel 61
Dammen Kampioenschappen 2017
|8ste speelronde
|Stand
|9de speelronde
|Donderdag:
Derryl Bohr- Niaaz Salarbaks
Edson Amoekonie – Stanley Mohan
Fernando Amelo – Dennis Landveld
Montazali Nazir -Guno Burleson
Glenn Dumfries -Erik Ligeon
Rinaldo Kemnaad – Ricardo Palisie
Rodney Lion – Gerson Bendt
|1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
|Vrijdag:
Erik Ligeon – Rodney Lion
Guno Burleson – Glenn Dumfries
Dennis Landveld – Montazali Nazir
Stanley Mohan – Fernando Amelo
Niaaz Salarbaks – Edson Amoekonie
Ricardo Palisie – Derryl Bohr
Gerson Bendt – Rinaldo Kemnaad
Buitenlands Sport
|Europa League Halve finale
|Premier League
|Donderdag :
Celta Vigo- Manchester United 0-1
Return is op 11 mei
|Vrijdag:
West Ham United- Tottenham Hotspur
|La Liga
|Bundesliga
|Vrijdag:
Sevilla- Real Sociedad
|Vrijdag:
FC Cologne- Werder Bremen
NBA Playoffs Halve finales :
|Gisteren :
|Vandaag:
| Game 3:
Boston Celtics 89 at Washington Wizards116
Stand: Boston leads 2-1
Game 2:
Utah Jazz 104 at Golden State Warriors115
Stand: Golden States leads 2-0
|Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers
Stand: 2-0 voor Cleveland
Game 3: Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs
Stand: 1-1