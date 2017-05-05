Noord-Korea beschuldigt VS van moordpoging op leider Kim Jong-un
mei 5, 2017
Sport 05 mei

SVB Topklasse:

17de speelronde
vrijdag:

Robinhood – Inter Moengo Tapoe om 20:00

Locatie: Franklin Essed Stadion

 

 SBA Basketbal:

Heren Hoofdklasse:
Donderdag:

De Arend 69– De Schakel 61

 

 Dammen Kampioenschappen 2017

8ste speelronde Stand 9de speelronde
Donderdag:

Derryl Bohr- Niaaz Salarbaks

Edson Amoekonie – Stanley Mohan

Fernando Amelo – Dennis Landveld

Montazali Nazir -Guno Burleson

Glenn Dumfries -Erik Ligeon

Rinaldo Kemnaad – Ricardo Palisie

Rodney Lion – Gerson Bendt

 Vrijdag:

Erik Ligeon – Rodney Lion

Guno Burleson – Glenn Dumfries

Dennis Landveld –  Montazali Nazir

Stanley Mohan –  Fernando Amelo

Niaaz Salarbaks            –  Edson Amoekonie

Ricardo Palisie –  Derryl Bohr

Gerson Bendt – Rinaldo Kemnaad      

  

Buitenlands  Sport

Europa League Halve finale Premier League
Donderdag :

Celta Vigo- Manchester United 0-1

Return is op 11 mei

 

 Vrijdag:

West Ham United- Tottenham Hotspur
La Liga Bundesliga
Vrijdag:

Sevilla- Real Sociedad

 Vrijdag:

FC Cologne- Werder Bremen

 

NBA Playoffs Halve finales :

Gisteren : Vandaag:
 Game 3:

Boston Celtics 89 at Washington Wizards116

Stand: Boston leads 2-1

 

Game 2:

Utah Jazz 104 at Golden State Warriors115

Stand:  Golden States leads 2-0

 Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Stand:   2-0 voor Cleveland

Game 3: Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

Stand:  1-1

 

