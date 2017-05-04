Griekenland weigert Turkse militairen uit te leveren
mei 4, 2017
0

Sport 04 mei

SVB Topklasse:

17de speelronde
Woensdag:

SNL 1– WBC 2

 

SBA Basketbal:

Heren Hoofdklasse:
Donderdag:

De Arend – De Schakel om 19:30

Locatie: Ismay van wilgen sporthal

 

 

Dammen Kampioenschappen 2017

7de speelronde Stand 8ste speelronde
Woensdag:

Derryl Bohr – Gerson Bendt

Edson Amoekonie – Ricardo Palisie

Fernando Amelo – Niaaz Salarbaks

Montazali Nazir – Stanley Mohan

Glenn Dumfries – Dennis Landveld

Erik Ligeon -Guno Burleson

Rodney Lion – Rinaldo Kemnaad

 1.

2.

3.

4.

5.                    

             

             

 

 Donderdag:

Derryl Bohr- Niaaz Salarbaks

Edson Amoekonie – Stanley Mohan

Fernando Amelo – Dennis Landveld

Montazali Nazir -Guno Burleson

Glenn Dumfries -Erik Ligeon

Rinaldo Kemnaad – Ricardo Palisie

Rodney Lion – Gerson Bendt

  

Buitenlands  Sport

Champions League Europa League Halve finale
Woensdag: 2de halve finale

Monaco – Juventus 0-2

Return is op 9 mei

 Woensdag:

Ajax – Olympic Lyon  4-1

Return is op 11 mei

 

Donderdag :

Celta Vigo- Manchester United

 

NBA Playoffs Halve finales :

Gisteren : Vandaag:
Game 2:

Toronto Raptors 103 at Cleveland Cavaliers125

Stand:   Cleveland lead 2-0

 

Game 2:

Houston Rockets 96 at San Antonio Spurs 121

Stand:  1-1

 Game 3: Boston  Celtics at Washington Wizards

Stand:  2-0 voor Boston Celtics

Game 2:  Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

Stand: 1-0 voor Golden State

 

