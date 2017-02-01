Brazilië en Colombia gaan samen drugssmokkel aanpakken
februari 1, 2017
0

Sport 01 februari

 

SVB

Topklasse : 9de speelronde
Woensdag:

Transvaal – SNL om 19:00

Locatie: Andre Kamperveen Stadion

 

Op zaterdag 28 januari is de SVB-bekercompetitie bij de vrouwen van start gegaan. De teams Dosko , Oema Soso , Ascona en Merodia, als beste verliezer, hebben zich weten te plaatsen voor de halve finale.

Het schema van de halve finale:

Het schema van voor de halve finale:

Team A Team B Datum      
Dosko Ascona Za.04 febr.      
Oema Soso Merodia Za.04 febr.      

De winnaars van de halve finale spelen de finale.

 

Europese Voetbal Programma & uitslagen :

Copa Del Rey : Halve finale Serie A (Inhaal) Copa Italia : Kwartfinale
Woensdag: 

Atletico Madrid-Barcelona

 

 Woensdag:

Pescara- Fiorentina

 Dinsdag:

Inter Milaan – Lazio Roma 1-2

halve finale: Juventus – Lazio

Woensdag: (Kwartfinale)

AS Roma – Cesena
Premier League Premier League Stand Afrika Cup : Halve finale
Dinsdag:

Bournemouth-Crystal Palace 0-2

Arsenal-Watford 1-2

Burnley-Leicester City 1-0

Middlesbrough-West Bromwich Albion 1-1

Sunderland-Tottenham Hotspur 0-0

Swansea City-Southampton 2-1

Liverpool-Chelsea 1-1

Woensdag:

West Ham United-Manchester City

Manchester United-Hull City

Stoke City-Everton

 1. Chelsea 23-56 pnt

2.Tottenham Hotspur 23- 47pnt

3. Arsenal 23-47 pnt

4. Liverpool 23-46pnt

5. Manchester City22-43 pnt

 

 Woensdag:

Burkina Faso – Egypte

 

 

NBA

Gisteren : Vandaag :
New York Knicks at Washington Wizards 101-117

New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors 106-108

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets 83-105

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs 94-108

Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers 98-115

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers 116-120

 Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta  Hawks at Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks

Memphis           Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

 

 

