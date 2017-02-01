Sport 01 februari

SVB
|Topklasse : 9de speelronde
|Woensdag:
Transvaal – SNL om 19:00
Locatie: Andre Kamperveen Stadion
Op zaterdag 28 januari is de SVB-bekercompetitie bij de vrouwen van start gegaan. De teams Dosko , Oema Soso , Ascona en Merodia, als beste verliezer, hebben zich weten te plaatsen voor de halve finale.
Het schema van de halve finale:
|Team A
|Team B
|Datum
|Dosko
|Ascona
|Za.04 febr.
|Oema Soso
|Merodia
|Za.04 febr.
De winnaars van de halve finale spelen de finale.
Europese Voetbal Programma & uitslagen :
|Copa Del Rey : Halve finale
|Serie A (Inhaal)
|Copa Italia : Kwartfinale
|Woensdag:
Atletico Madrid-Barcelona
|Woensdag:
Pescara- Fiorentina
|Dinsdag:
Inter Milaan – Lazio Roma 1-2
halve finale: Juventus – Lazio
Woensdag: (Kwartfinale)
AS Roma – Cesena
|Premier League
|Premier League Stand
|Afrika Cup : Halve finale
|Dinsdag:
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace 0-2
Arsenal-Watford 1-2
Burnley-Leicester City 1-0
Middlesbrough-West Bromwich Albion 1-1
Sunderland-Tottenham Hotspur 0-0
Swansea City-Southampton 2-1
Liverpool-Chelsea 1-1
Woensdag:
West Ham United-Manchester City
Manchester United-Hull City
Stoke City-Everton
|1. Chelsea 23-56 pnt
2.Tottenham Hotspur 23- 47pnt
3. Arsenal 23-47 pnt
4. Liverpool 23-46pnt
5. Manchester City22-43 pnt
|Woensdag:
Burkina Faso – Egypte
NBA
|Gisteren :
|Vandaag :
|New York Knicks at Washington Wizards 101-117
New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors 106-108
Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets 83-105
Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs 94-108
Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers 98-115
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers 116-120
|Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic
Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics
New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets
Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz
LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns
Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder
Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors