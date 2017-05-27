Weer nr. 1! Despacito overmeestert Options!

mei 27, 2017
dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  02  08 Despacito Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee  01
02  01  06 Options Pitbull ft. Stephan Marley  01
03  03  05 Vente Pa’ Ca Ricky Martin ft. Maluma  06
04  04  07 No Lie Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa  04
05  08  03 It Ain’t Me Kygo ft. Selena Gomez  05
06  05  04 Million Reasons Lady Gaga  02
07  07  09 Sula Oath ft. Desef  07
08  06  05 Run Up Major Lazer ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicky Minaj  06
09  10  02 I slay Adika  01
10 NEW NEW Sumulula Pallaso ft. Radio & Weasel  05

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay  09  02

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01  Stay  Zedd ft. Alessia Cara
02  Crazy Kids  Jeangu Macron

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
Mi Gente  Jo-L  2007 #07

Flashback:

Afkortingen: dw = Deze week                        vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken                   hn = Hoogste notering

