Weer nr. 1! Despacito overmeestert Options!

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|02
|08
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
|01
|02
|01
|06
|Options
|Pitbull ft. Stephan Marley
|01
|03
|03
|05
|Vente Pa’ Ca
|Ricky Martin ft. Maluma
|06
|04
|04
|07
|No Lie
|Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa
|04
|05
|08
|03
|It Ain’t Me
|Kygo ft. Selena Gomez
|05
|06
|05
|04
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|02
|07
|07
|09
|Sula
|Oath ft. Desef
|07
|08
|06
|05
|Run Up
|Major Lazer ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicky Minaj
|06
|09
|10
|02
|I slay
|Adika
|01
|10
|NEW
|NEW
|Sumulula
|Pallaso ft. Radio & Weasel
|05
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|Something Just Like This
|The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay
|09
|02
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Stay
|Zedd ft. Alessia Cara
|02
|Crazy Kids
|Jeangu Macron
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Mi Gente
|Jo-L
|2007 #07
Flashback:
Afkortingen: dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering