Rockabye another week

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|01
|05
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
|01
|02
|02
|06
|All Time Low
|John Bellion
|02
|03
|04
|05
|Scars To Your Beautiful
|Alessia Cara
|03
|04
|06
|04
|Chantaje
|Shakira ft. Maluma
|04
|05
|08
|03
|I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
|Zayn & Taylor Swift
|05
|06
|07
|04
|Shape Of You
|Ed Sheeran
|06
|07
|03
|06
|Vacaciones
|Wisin
|03
|08
|NEW
|NEW
|Big Bad Soca
|Bunji Garlin
|08
|09
|10
|02
|Play That Song
|Train
|09
|10
|05
|08
|Starving
|Haille S ft. Grey, Zedd
|01
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|A Mi Sani
|Kenny B
|01
|10
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Fake Love
|Drake
|02
|I Feel It Coming
|The Weekend ft. Daft Punk
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Keep on Pushin
|Calvin Richardson
|2003
Flashback:
Afkortingen: dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering