90 Seconden 18 februari 2017 – Dikan Overstroming
februari 18, 2017
Rockabye another week

dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  01  05 Rockabye Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie  01
02  02  06 All Time Low John Bellion  02
03  04  05 Scars To Your Beautiful Alessia Cara  03
04  06  04 Chantaje Shakira ft. Maluma  04
05  08  03 I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Zayn & Taylor Swift  05
06  07  04 Shape Of You Ed Sheeran  06
07  03  06 Vacaciones Wisin  03
08 NEW NEW Big Bad Soca Bunji Garlin  08
09  10  02 Play That Song Train  09
10  05  08 Starving Haille S ft. Grey, Zedd  01

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
A Mi Sani Kenny B  01  10

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01  Fake Love Drake
02  I Feel It Coming The Weekend ft. Daft Punk

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
Keep on Pushin  Calvin Richardson  2003

Flashback:

Afkortingen: dw = Deze week                        vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken                   hn = Hoogste notering

