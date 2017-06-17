90 Seconden 17 Juni 2017 – Vaderdag
juni 17, 2017
Show all
0

Options on repeat

dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  01  09 Options Pitbull ft. Stephen Marley 01
02  03  04 Sumulula Pallaso ft. Radio & Weasel 01
03  06  03 Stay Zedd ft. Alessia Cara 03
04  02  11 Despacito Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee 03
05  04  06 It Ain’t Me Kygo ft. Selena Gomez 03
06  09 02 Kissing Strangers DNCE ft. Nicky Minaj 06
07  05 08 Vente Pa Ca Ricky Martin ft. Maluma 04
08 NEW NEW Don’t Come Back Tarrus Riley 06
09  10  02 Swalla Jason Derulo ft. Nicky Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign 09
10 NEW NEW El Amante Nicky Jam 10

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
No Lie Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa 04 09
Million Reasons Lady Gaga 06 06

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01 Overload Gentleman ft. Sean Paul
02 Genesis Dua Lipa

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
Tombé Léta Kassav 2000

Afkortingen:dw = Deze week                       vw = Vorige week
aw = Aantal weken                  hn = Hoogste notering

Related posts

juni 10, 2017

The nr. 1: Options

Read more
juni 5, 2017

Despacito opnieuw onze nummer 1!

Read more
mei 27, 2017

Weer nr. 1! Despacito overmeestert Options!

Read more

Comments are closed.