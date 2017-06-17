Options on repeat

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|01
|09
|Options
|Pitbull ft. Stephen Marley
|01
|02
|03
|04
|Sumulula
|Pallaso ft. Radio & Weasel
|01
|03
|06
|03
|Stay
|Zedd ft. Alessia Cara
|03
|04
|02
|11
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
|03
|05
|04
|06
|It Ain’t Me
|Kygo ft. Selena Gomez
|03
|06
|09
|02
|Kissing Strangers
|DNCE ft. Nicky Minaj
|06
|07
|05
|08
|Vente Pa Ca
|Ricky Martin ft. Maluma
|04
|08
|NEW
|NEW
|Don’t Come Back
|Tarrus Riley
|06
|09
|10
|02
|Swalla
|Jason Derulo ft. Nicky Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
|09
|10
|NEW
|NEW
|El Amante
|Nicky Jam
|10
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|No Lie
|Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa
|04
|09
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|06
|06
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Overload
|Gentleman ft. Sean Paul
|02
|Genesis
|Dua Lipa
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Tombé Léta
|Kassav
|2000
Afkortingen:dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = Aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering