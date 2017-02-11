Magic10 is Rockabye-ing baby!

februari 11, 2017
februari 11, 2017
dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  01  04 Rockabye Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie  01
02  04  05 All Time Low John Bellion  02
03  03  05 Vacaciones Wisin  03
04  05  04 Scars To Your Beautiful Alessia Cara  04
05  02  07 Starving Haille S ft. Grey, Zedd.  01
06  07  03 Chantaje Shakira ft. Maluma  06
07  08  03 Shape Of You Ed Sheeran  07
08  09  02 I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Zayn & Taylor Swift  08
09  06  10 A Mi Sani Kenny B  01
10 NEW NEW Play That Song Train  10

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
Sa Ye Duso Aziz wrijving ft. A.S.S & Ramiks  10  01

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01  Not Nice Party Next Door
02 Big Bad Soca Bunji Garlin

 

 

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
Less is More  Joss Stone  2007

Flashback:

Afkortingen: dw = Deze week                        vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken                   hn = Hoogste notering

