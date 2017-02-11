Magic10 is Rockabye-ing baby!

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|01
|04
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
|01
|02
|04
|05
|All Time Low
|John Bellion
|02
|03
|03
|05
|Vacaciones
|Wisin
|03
|04
|05
|04
|Scars To Your Beautiful
|Alessia Cara
|04
|05
|02
|07
|Starving
|Haille S ft. Grey, Zedd.
|01
|06
|07
|03
|Chantaje
|Shakira ft. Maluma
|06
|07
|08
|03
|Shape Of You
|Ed Sheeran
|07
|08
|09
|02
|I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
|Zayn & Taylor Swift
|08
|09
|06
|10
|A Mi Sani
|Kenny B
|01
|10
|NEW
|NEW
|Play That Song
|Train
|10
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|Sa Ye Duso
|Aziz wrijving ft. A.S.S & Ramiks
|10
|01
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Not Nice
|Party Next Door
|02
|Big Bad Soca
|Bunji Garlin
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Less is More
|Joss Stone
|2007
Flashback:
Afkortingen: dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering