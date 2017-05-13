Magic nr. 1: Despacito

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|01
|06
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
|01
|02
|02
|04
|Options
|Pitbull ft. Stephan Marley
|01
|03
|04
|03
|Vente Pa’ Ca
|Ricky Martin ft. Maluma
|06
|04
|05
|03
|Run Up
|Major Lazer ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicky Minaj
|04
|05
|06
|05
|No Lie
|Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa
|05
|06
|03
|07
|Sula
|Oath ft. Desef
|02
|07
|10
|02
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|07
|08
|NEW
|NEW
|It Ain’t Me
|Kygo ft. Selena Gomez
|06
|09
|09
|02
|Still Feel Like Your Man
|John Mayor
|01
|10
|NEW
|NEW
|Something Just Like This
|The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay
|05
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|Cold
|Maroon 5 ft. Future
|02
|09
|I Feel It Coming
|The Weekend ft. Daft Punk
|01
|11
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Me Enamore
|Shakira
|02
|I slay
|Adika
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Be Without You
|Mary J. Blige
|2006
Flashback:
Afkortingen: dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering