Bestuur politiebond gelooft in Justitieminister van der San
mei 13, 2017
90 Seconden 13 Mei 2017 – Suriname laat je horen
mei 13, 2017
0

Magic nr. 1: Despacito

dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  01  06 Despacito Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee  01
02  02  04 Options Pitbull ft. Stephan Marley  01
03  04  03 Vente Pa’ Ca Ricky Martin ft. Maluma  06
04  05  03 Run Up Major Lazer ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicky Minaj  04
05  06  05 No Lie Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa  05
06  03  07 Sula Oath ft. Desef  02
07  10  02 Million Reasons Lady Gaga  07
08 NEW NEW It Ain’t Me Kygo ft. Selena Gomez  06
09  09  02 Still Feel Like Your Man John Mayor  01
10 NEW NEW Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay  05

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
Cold Maroon 5 ft. Future  02  09
I Feel It Coming The Weekend ft. Daft Punk  01  11

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01  Me Enamore  Shakira
02  I slay  Adika

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
Be Without You  Mary J. Blige  2006

Flashback:

Afkortingen: dw = Deze week                        vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken                   hn = Hoogste notering

