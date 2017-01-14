Kenny B voelt zich nog steeds thuis op de nr. 1 plek

januari 14, 2017
Kenny B voelt zich nog steeds thuis op de nr. 1 plek

 

dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  01  06 A Mi Sani Moo Kenny B  01
02  02  04 Sopropo NAKS  02
03  06  03 Starving Hailee Steinfeld, Grey ft. Zedd  03
04  07  03 Tak Nanga Mi Sabakoe  04
05  05  04 Ain’t My Fault Zara Larsson  05
06  03  07 Day and Night Bizzey ft. Aziz Wrijving  01
07  04  13 24K Magic Bruno Mars  01
08  10  02 Sorry Kensington  08
09 NEW NEW All Time Low John Bellion  09
10 NEW NEW Vacaciones Wisin  10

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
Trumpets Sak Noel & Salvi ft. Sean Paul  03  09
 Human  Rag ’n Bone Man  03  07

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01  Me Meisje Donavey
02

 

  Scars To Your Beautiful Alexia Cara

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
 Hello World  Belle Perez  1999

Afkortingen: dw = Deze week                        vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken                   hn = Hoogste notering

