Kenny B voelt zich nog steeds thuis op de nr. 1 plek

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|01
|06
|A Mi Sani Moo
|Kenny B
|01
|02
|02
|04
|Sopropo
|NAKS
|02
|03
|06
|03
|Starving
|Hailee Steinfeld, Grey ft. Zedd
|03
|04
|07
|03
|Tak Nanga Mi
|Sabakoe
|04
|05
|05
|04
|Ain’t My Fault
|Zara Larsson
|05
|06
|03
|07
|Day and Night
|Bizzey ft. Aziz Wrijving
|01
|07
|04
|13
|24K Magic
|Bruno Mars
|01
|08
|10
|02
|Sorry
|Kensington
|08
|09
|NEW
|NEW
|All Time Low
|John Bellion
|09
|10
|NEW
|NEW
|Vacaciones
|Wisin
|10
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|Trumpets
|Sak Noel & Salvi ft. Sean Paul
|03
|09
|Human
|Rag ’n Bone Man
|03
|07
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Me Meisje
|Donavey
|02
|Scars To Your Beautiful
|Alexia Cara
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Hello World
|Belle Perez
|1999
Afkortingen: dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering