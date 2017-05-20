A new Magic10 nr. 1: Options

90 Seconden 20 Mei 2017 – Oogvirus, kleine vooruitgang economie, overal onder water
mei 20, 2017
Show all
0

A new Magic10 nr. 1: Options

dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  02  05 Options Pitbull ft. Stephan Marley  01
02  01  07 Despacito Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee  01
03  03  04 Vente Pa’ Ca Ricky Martin ft. Maluma  06
04  05  06 No Lie Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa  04
05  07  03 Million Reasons Lady Gaga  05
06  04  04 Run Up Major Lazer ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicky Minaj  02
07  06  08 Sula Oath ft. Desef  07
08  08  02 It Ain’t Me Kygo ft. Selena Gomez  06
09  09  03 Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay  01
10 NEW NEW I slay Adika  05

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
Still Feel Like Your Man John Mayor  09  02

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01  Sumulula  Pallaso ft. Radio & Weasel
02  Skin  Rag’n’Bone Man

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
Hey Mama  Black Eyed Peas  2004

Flashback:

Afkortingen: dw = Deze week                        vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken                   hn = Hoogste notering

Related posts

mei 13, 2017

Magic nr. 1: Despacito

Read more
mei 6, 2017

Triple threat: Despacito nr. 1!

Read more
april 29, 2017

Another week for Despacito

Read more

Comments are closed.