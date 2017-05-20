A new Magic10 nr. 1: Options

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|02
|05
|Options
|Pitbull ft. Stephan Marley
|01
|02
|01
|07
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
|01
|03
|03
|04
|Vente Pa’ Ca
|Ricky Martin ft. Maluma
|06
|04
|05
|06
|No Lie
|Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa
|04
|05
|07
|03
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|05
|06
|04
|04
|Run Up
|Major Lazer ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicky Minaj
|02
|07
|06
|08
|Sula
|Oath ft. Desef
|07
|08
|08
|02
|It Ain’t Me
|Kygo ft. Selena Gomez
|06
|09
|09
|03
|Something Just Like This
|The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay
|01
|10
|NEW
|NEW
|I slay
|Adika
|05
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|Still Feel Like Your Man
|John Mayor
|09
|02
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Sumulula
|Pallaso ft. Radio & Weasel
|02
|Skin
|Rag’n’Bone Man
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Hey Mama
|Black Eyed Peas
|2004
Flashback:
Afkortingen: dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering