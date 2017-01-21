90 Seconden 21 Januari 2017 – President Trump en nationalisme
januari 21, 2017
0

7 Keer nr. 1: A Mi Sani

 

dw vw aw Titel Artiest / Groep hn
01  01  07 A Mi Sani Moo Kenny B  01
02  03  04 Starving Hailee Steinfeld, Grey ft. Zedd  02
03  02  05 Sopropo NAKS  02
04  04  04 Tak Nanga Mi Sabakoe  04
05  09  02 All Time Low John Bellion  05
06  10  02 Vacaciones Wisin  06
07  05  05 Ain’t My Fault Zara Larsson  05
08  08  03 Sorry Kensington  08
09 NEW NEW Rockabye Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie  09
10 NEW NEW Scars To Your Beautiful Alexia Cara  10

Uit de Hitlijst:

Titel Artiest / Groep Hn Aw
24K Magic Bruno Mars  01  13
Day and Night Bizzey ft. Aziz Wrijving  01  07

Promo’s:

Titel Artiest / Groep
01  Shape of You Ed Sheeran
02

 

  Chantaje  Shakira ft. Maluma

Flashback:

Titel Artiest / Groep Jaar
 Bosi Mi  Powl Ameerali  2000

Afkortingen: dw = Deze week                        vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken                   hn = Hoogste notering

