7 Keer nr. 1: A Mi Sani

|dw
|vw
|aw
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|hn
|01
|01
|07
|A Mi Sani Moo
|Kenny B
|01
|02
|03
|04
|Starving
|Hailee Steinfeld, Grey ft. Zedd
|02
|03
|02
|05
|Sopropo
|NAKS
|02
|04
|04
|04
|Tak Nanga Mi
|Sabakoe
|04
|05
|09
|02
|All Time Low
|John Bellion
|05
|06
|10
|02
|Vacaciones
|Wisin
|06
|07
|05
|05
|Ain’t My Fault
|Zara Larsson
|05
|08
|08
|03
|Sorry
|Kensington
|08
|09
|NEW
|NEW
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
|09
|10
|NEW
|NEW
|Scars To Your Beautiful
|Alexia Cara
|10
Uit de Hitlijst:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Hn
|Aw
|24K Magic
|Bruno Mars
|01
|13
|Day and Night
|Bizzey ft. Aziz Wrijving
|01
|07
Promo’s:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|01
|Shape of You
|Ed Sheeran
|02
|Chantaje
|Shakira ft. Maluma
Flashback:
|Titel
|Artiest / Groep
|Jaar
|Bosi Mi
|Powl Ameerali
|2000
Afkortingen: dw = Deze week vw = Vorige week
aw = aantal weken hn = Hoogste notering